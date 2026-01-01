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<p class=p1><strong>Mallory Auto</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg  </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? </p><p> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Josh  905-376-2080</strong></span><strong> </strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Sold Certified</em></strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Extended Warranty Available</em></strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Financing Available</em></strong></p><p> </p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2015 Kia Optima

205,421 KM

Details Description Features

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14200173

2015 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX w/Sunroof

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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Contact Seller
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$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
205,421KM
VIN KNAGN4A76F5611436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Mallory Auto offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg  

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

 

Call or Text Josh  905-376-2080 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available

*Financing Available

 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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True North Auto Brokers

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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(289) 252-XXXX

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(289) 252-1583

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$7,750

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2015 Kia Optima