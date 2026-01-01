$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
EX LUXURY
2017 Kia Forte
EX LUXURY
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!
Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.
Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available
Trusted brands & models
Don’t miss out on these great deals!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Give us a call 905-269-5995
Selling Dealer: Stewart Auto Hub Inc
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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(289) 252-1583