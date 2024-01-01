Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

223,130 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS i Touring

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

GS i Touring

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

  1. 11323045
  2. 11323045
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1GJ1V54F1189440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23128A
  • Mileage 223,130 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2015 Mazda MAZDA6