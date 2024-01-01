$21,488+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GT
2016 Mazda CX-3
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$21,488
+ taxes & licensing
76,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKBD76G0100659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,280 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
