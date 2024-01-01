Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p><strong>Overview:</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility with the 2019 Mazda CX-3. This compact SUV is designed to impress, offering a dynamic driving experience and a host of premium features. From its sleek exterior to its luxurious interior, the CX-3 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-3 delivers an exceptional driving experience.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p><strong>1. Sporty Performance:</strong></p><p>Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine, the CX-3 delivers an exhilarating driving experience.</p><p>The Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth acceleration and seamless gear shifts.</p><p>Mazdas i-Activ AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability, making it perfect for all road conditions.</p><p><strong>2. Luxurious Interior:</strong></p><p>Step inside the CX-3s refined interior, where premium materials and thoughtful design create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.</p><p>Features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and automatic climate control enhance the driving experience.</p><p><strong>3. Advanced Technology:</strong></p><p>Stay connected and entertained with Mazdas intuitive infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display.</p><p>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility allow you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation on the go.</p><p>The Mazda Connect system provides seamless integration with your smartphone, keeping you connected no matter where you are.</p><p><strong>4. Safety and Peace of Mind:</strong></p><p>The CX-3 comes equipped with a host of advanced safety features, including Mazdas i-Activsense suite of safety technologies.</p><p>Features such as Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Monitoring enhance safety and confidence on the road.</p><p>Multiple airbags and Mazdas advanced body construction provide added protection for you and your passengers.</p><p><strong>Condition:</strong></p><p>This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is in excellent condition, with low mileage and a clean title.</p><p>Meticulously maintained and serviced according to manufacturer recommendations, ensuring peak performance and reliability.</p><p>Thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians, guaranteeing quality and peace of mind for years to come.</p><p><strong>Extras:</strong></p><p>This CX-3 comes equipped with a host of premium features, including a power moonroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a Bose premium audio system.</p><p>Enhanced exterior styling, including LED headlights and taillights, adds a touch of sophistication to its already sleek design.</p><p><strong>Why Choose This CX-3:</strong></p><p>The 2019 Mazda CX-3 offers a winning combination of style, performance, and technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers who demand the best.</p><p>Backed by Mazdas reputation for quality and innovation, you can trust that this SUV will provide years of driving enjoyment.</p><p>With its sporty performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, the CX-3 stands out as a leader in its class, exceeding expectations at every turn.</p><p><strong>Ask Yourself:</strong></p><p>How important is style and performance in your vehicle choice?</p><p>What technology features are essential for staying connected and entertained on the road?</p><p>Are advanced safety features a priority for you and your loved ones?</p><p>How does the luxury and performance of the CX-3 align with your budget and driving needs?</p><p>Dont miss out on the opportunity to experience the excellence of the 2019 Mazda CX-3. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this SUV is the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility!</p>

2019 Mazda CX-3

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT Auto AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT Auto AWD

Location

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

168 King Street West, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-997-8884

  1. 1709067942
  2. 1709067969
  3. 1709067999
  4. 1709068030
  5. 1709068064
  6. 1709068097
  7. 1709068128
  8. 1709068160
  9. 1709068192
  10. 1709068301
  11. 1709068396
  12. 1709068488
  13. 1709068592
  14. 1709068678
  15. 1709068757
  16. 1709068843
  17. 1709068896
  18. 1709069160
  19. 1709069247
  20. 1709069256
  21. 1709069342
  22. 1709069440
  23. 1709069537
  24. 1709069621
  25. 1709069703
  26. 1709069807
  27. 1709069876
  28. 1709069883
  29. 1709069950
  30. 1709070027
  31. 1709070097
  32. 1709070147
  33. 1709070215
  34. 1709070300
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKFC71K0404662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Overview:

Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility with the 2019 Mazda CX-3. This compact SUV is designed to impress, offering a dynamic driving experience and a host of premium features. From its sleek exterior to its luxurious interior, the CX-3 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-3 delivers an exceptional driving experience.

Key Features:

1. Sporty Performance:

Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine, the CX-3 delivers an exhilarating driving experience.

The Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth acceleration and seamless gear shifts.

Mazda's i-Activ AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability, making it perfect for all road conditions.

2. Luxurious Interior:

Step inside the CX-3's refined interior, where premium materials and thoughtful design create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

Features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and automatic climate control enhance the driving experience.

3. Advanced Technology:

Stay connected and entertained with Mazda's intuitive infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility allow you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation on the go.

The Mazda Connect system provides seamless integration with your smartphone, keeping you connected no matter where you are.

4. Safety and Peace of Mind:

The CX-3 comes equipped with a host of advanced safety features, including Mazda's i-Activsense suite of safety technologies.

Features such as Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Monitoring enhance safety and confidence on the road.

Multiple airbags and Mazda's advanced body construction provide added protection for you and your passengers.

Condition:

This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is in excellent condition, with low mileage and a clean title.

Meticulously maintained and serviced according to manufacturer recommendations, ensuring peak performance and reliability.

Thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians, guaranteeing quality and peace of mind for years to come.

Extras:

This CX-3 comes equipped with a host of premium features, including a power moonroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a Bose premium audio system.

Enhanced exterior styling, including LED headlights and taillights, adds a touch of sophistication to its already sleek design.

Why Choose This CX-3:

The 2019 Mazda CX-3 offers a winning combination of style, performance, and technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers who demand the best.

Backed by Mazda's reputation for quality and innovation, you can trust that this SUV will provide years of driving enjoyment.

With its sporty performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, the CX-3 stands out as a leader in its class, exceeding expectations at every turn.

Ask Yourself:

How important is style and performance in your vehicle choice?

What technology features are essential for staying connected and entertained on the road?

Are advanced safety features a priority for you and your loved ones?

How does the luxury and performance of the CX-3 align with your budget and driving needs?

Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the excellence of the 2019 Mazda CX-3. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this SUV is the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GT Auto AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Mazda CX-3 GT Auto AWD 64,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 120,000 KM $20,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 2LS 175,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic

Email Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

168 King Street West, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-997-XXXX

(click to show)

905-997-8884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

905-997-8884

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3