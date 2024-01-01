$19,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT Auto AWD
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT Auto AWD
Location
Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc
168 King Street West, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-997-8884
Sold As Is
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Overview:
Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility with the 2019 Mazda CX-3. This compact SUV is designed to impress, offering a dynamic driving experience and a host of premium features. From its sleek exterior to its luxurious interior, the CX-3 is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-3 delivers an exceptional driving experience.
Key Features:
1. Sporty Performance:
Powered by a responsive and fuel-efficient Skyactiv-G 2.0L engine, the CX-3 delivers an exhilarating driving experience.
The Skyactiv-Drive 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth acceleration and seamless gear shifts.
Mazda's i-Activ AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability, making it perfect for all road conditions.
2. Luxurious Interior:
Step inside the CX-3's refined interior, where premium materials and thoughtful design create a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.
Features like heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and automatic climate control enhance the driving experience.
3. Advanced Technology:
Stay connected and entertained with Mazda's intuitive infotainment system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen display.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility allow you to access your favorite apps, music, and navigation on the go.
The Mazda Connect system provides seamless integration with your smartphone, keeping you connected no matter where you are.
4. Safety and Peace of Mind:
The CX-3 comes equipped with a host of advanced safety features, including Mazda's i-Activsense suite of safety technologies.
Features such as Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Monitoring enhance safety and confidence on the road.
Multiple airbags and Mazda's advanced body construction provide added protection for you and your passengers.
Condition:
This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is in excellent condition, with low mileage and a clean title.
Meticulously maintained and serviced according to manufacturer recommendations, ensuring peak performance and reliability.
Thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians, guaranteeing quality and peace of mind for years to come.
Extras:
This CX-3 comes equipped with a host of premium features, including a power moonroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a Bose premium audio system.
Enhanced exterior styling, including LED headlights and taillights, adds a touch of sophistication to its already sleek design.
Why Choose This CX-3:
The 2019 Mazda CX-3 offers a winning combination of style, performance, and technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers who demand the best.
Backed by Mazda's reputation for quality and innovation, you can trust that this SUV will provide years of driving enjoyment.
With its sporty performance, luxurious interior, and advanced technology, the CX-3 stands out as a leader in its class, exceeding expectations at every turn.
Ask Yourself:
How important is style and performance in your vehicle choice?
What technology features are essential for staying connected and entertained on the road?
Are advanced safety features a priority for you and your loved ones?
How does the luxury and performance of the CX-3 align with your budget and driving needs?
Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the excellence of the 2019 Mazda CX-3. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this SUV is the perfect blend of style, performance, and versatility!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc
Email Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc
Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc
Call Dealer
905-997-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-997-8884