2016 Mazda CX-3

132,933 KM

Details Features

$15,488

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

132,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1DKBC79G0107820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24103B
  • Mileage 132,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

