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2016 RAM 1500

Details Features

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle
14528190

2016 RAM 1500

Location

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

905-376-2080

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  16. 14528190
Contact Seller

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 1C6RR6FG6GS148955

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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905-376-XXXX

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905-376-2080

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$12,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Mallory Auto

905-376-2080

2016 RAM 1500