$12,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 RAM 1500
2016 RAM 1500
Location
Mallory Auto
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
905-376-2080
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 1C6RR6FG6GS148955
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Mallory Auto
Mallory Auto
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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905-376-XXXX(click to show)
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Mallory Auto
905-376-2080
2016 RAM 1500