$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
2017 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
118,438KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MHXHN175534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24081A
- Mileage 118,438 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD 118,438 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 GS i Touring 223,130 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 206,505 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cobourg Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2017 Nissan Murano