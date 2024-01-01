Menu
2017 Nissan Murano

118,438 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD

2017 Nissan Murano

Platinum AWD

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,438KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MHXHN175534

  Exterior Colour Orange
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 24081A
  Mileage 118,438 KM

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2017 Nissan Murano