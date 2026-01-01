$17,299+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
JC&DC Motors
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
289-252-1583
Certified
$17,299
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,282 KM
Vehicle Description
JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough!
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Nico 437-410-2105
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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289-252-1583