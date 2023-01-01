Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

72,835 KM

Details Description Features

$42,928

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

HYBRID Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

72,835KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9461557
  Stock #: TZ023A
  VIN: 5TDDGRFH7HS024688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 72,835 KM

Vehicle Description

This IMMACULATE-LIMITED HYBRID is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 12 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report. Priced to sell due to a Carfax claim please see pics for more info.

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

