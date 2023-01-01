$42,928+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$42,928
- Listing ID: 9461557
- Stock #: TZ023A
- VIN: 5TDDGRFH7HS024688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 72,835 KM
Vehicle Description
This IMMACULATE-LIMITED HYBRID is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 12 SPEAKER JBL SYNTHESIS AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, HEATED REAR SEATS, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Stunning Blizzard Pearl exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report. Priced to sell due to a Carfax claim please see pics for more info.
Vehicle Features
