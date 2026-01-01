$18,299+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
JSC Auto Sales
421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3
647-470-9092
Certified
$18,299
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 210,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Quality Used Cars – Drive Home a Great Deal Today!
Looking for a dependable, affordable pre-owned vehicle? Our selection of high-quality used cars offers the perfect balance of value and reliability. Whether you need a fuel-efficient commuter, a spacious family ride, or a rugged truck, we have options to fit your needs and budget.
Well-maintained & road-ready
Competitive pricing & financing available for all credit situations
Trusted brands & models
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Selling Dealer: JSC Auto Sales
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee
The price advertised is a cash price. Financed price is $19,098 + taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
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