$22,905+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$22,905
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving the 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS in stunning white, equipped with a manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Designed for those who value dynamic performance and superior handling, this sedan offers a driving experience like no other.
The sleek exterior, accentuated by stylish alloy wheels, turns heads on every road. Step inside the refined black interior where elegance meets functionality. Comfort and convenience are at the forefront with air conditioning and heated seats ensuring every journey is a pleasure, regardless of the season.
The 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS is engineered with advanced technology, featuring a backup camera and smart device integration to keep you connected on the go. With Bluetooth connectivity and keyless entry, your drive becomes effortlessly streamlined. Safety is paramount with features like brake assist, lane assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems giving you peace of mind on every drive.
If you're in search of a vehicle that offers style, performance, and intelligent technology, the Mazda3 Sport GS is for you. Perfect for individuals or small families who appreciate a blend of sportiness and practicality, this sedan is calling to be yours. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience this exceptional vehicle firsthand.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
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