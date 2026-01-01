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<p>Experience the thrill of driving the 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS in stunning white, equipped with a manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Designed for those who value dynamic performance and superior handling, this sedan offers a driving experience like no other.</p><p>The sleek exterior, accentuated by stylish alloy wheels, turns heads on every road. Step inside the refined black interior where elegance meets functionality. Comfort and convenience are at the forefront with air conditioning and heated seats ensuring every journey is a pleasure, regardless of the season.</p><p>The 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS is engineered with advanced technology, featuring a backup camera and smart device integration to keep you connected on the go. With Bluetooth connectivity and keyless entry, your drive becomes effortlessly streamlined. Safety is paramount with features like brake assist, lane assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems giving you peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>If you're in search of a vehicle that offers style, performance, and intelligent technology, the Mazda3 Sport GS is for you. Perfect for individuals or small families who appreciate a blend of sportiness and practicality, this sedan is calling to be yours. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience this exceptional vehicle firsthand.</p>

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

95,501 KM

Details Description Features

$22,905

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14116514

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$22,905

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPALM9L1161261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of driving the 2020 Mazda Mazda3 Sport GS in stunning white, equipped with a manual transmission and front-wheel drive. Designed for those who value dynamic performance and superior handling, this sedan offers a driving experience like no other.

The sleek exterior, accentuated by stylish alloy wheels, turns heads on every road. Step inside the refined black interior where elegance meets functionality. Comfort and convenience are at the forefront with air conditioning and heated seats ensuring every journey is a pleasure, regardless of the season.

The 2020 Mazda3 Sport GS is engineered with advanced technology, featuring a backup camera and smart device integration to keep you connected on the go. With Bluetooth connectivity and keyless entry, your drive becomes effortlessly streamlined. Safety is paramount with features like brake assist, lane assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems giving you peace of mind on every drive.

If you're in search of a vehicle that offers style, performance, and intelligent technology, the Mazda3 Sport GS is for you. Perfect for individuals or small families who appreciate a blend of sportiness and practicality, this sedan is calling to be yours. Contact our dealership today for more information and to experience this exceptional vehicle firsthand.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-XXXX

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905-372-1820

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$22,905

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2020 Mazda MAZDA3