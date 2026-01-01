$25,905+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$25,905
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience sheer driving pleasure with the 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, an SUV that combines versatility and elegance in a striking red finish. Equipped with a robust all-wheel-drive system, the CX-5 promises stellar handling and traction on every journey.
The stunning exterior design is accentuated by sleek lines and alloy wheels, making a bold statement on the road. Inside, the black leather seats and leatherette door trim offer unparalleled comfort and sophistication, with a spacious cabin that is designed for both practicality and style.
Stay connected and confident with advanced technology, featuring a crystal-clear heads-up display and a comprehensive navigation system. Your drive is enhanced by a suite of safety features including lane assist and adaptive cruise control, ensuring peace of mind. The CX-5 is equipped with a premium audio system and smart device integration, allowing seamless enjoyment of your favorite media through satellite radio and Bluetooth connections.
Perfect for families and enthusiasts who crave adventure, the Mazda CX-5 GT AWD offers an ideal blend of performance and luxury. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive.
Vehicle Features
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905-372-1820