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<p>Experience sheer driving pleasure with the 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, an SUV that combines versatility and elegance in a striking red finish. Equipped with a robust all-wheel-drive system, the CX-5 promises stellar handling and traction on every journey.</p> <p>The stunning exterior design is accentuated by sleek lines and alloy wheels, making a bold statement on the road. Inside, the black leather seats and leatherette door trim offer unparalleled comfort and sophistication, with a spacious cabin that is designed for both practicality and style.</p> <p>Stay connected and confident with advanced technology, featuring a crystal-clear heads-up display and a comprehensive navigation system. Your drive is enhanced by a suite of safety features including lane assist and adaptive cruise control, ensuring peace of mind. The CX-5 is equipped with a premium audio system and smart device integration, allowing seamless enjoyment of your favorite media through satellite radio and Bluetooth connections.</p> <p>Perfect for families and enthusiasts who crave adventure, the Mazda CX-5 GT AWD offers an ideal blend of performance and luxury. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive.</p>

2021 Mazda CX-5

86,749 KM

Details Description Features

$25,905

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14115244

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$25,905

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,749KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM0M1119724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience sheer driving pleasure with the 2021 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD, an SUV that combines versatility and elegance in a striking red finish. Equipped with a robust all-wheel-drive system, the CX-5 promises stellar handling and traction on every journey.

The stunning exterior design is accentuated by sleek lines and alloy wheels, making a bold statement on the road. Inside, the black leather seats and leatherette door trim offer unparalleled comfort and sophistication, with a spacious cabin that is designed for both practicality and style.

Stay connected and confident with advanced technology, featuring a crystal-clear heads-up display and a comprehensive navigation system. Your drive is enhanced by a suite of safety features including lane assist and adaptive cruise control, ensuring peace of mind. The CX-5 is equipped with a premium audio system and smart device integration, allowing seamless enjoyment of your favorite media through satellite radio and Bluetooth connections.

Perfect for families and enthusiasts who crave adventure, the Mazda CX-5 GT AWD offers an ideal blend of performance and luxury. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take it for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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$25,905

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2021 Mazda CX-5