Menu
Account
Sign In
Save on gas with this Corolla HYBRID! Features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2020 Toyota Corolla

105,786 KM

Details Description Features

$26,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid HYBRID-HEATED SEATS+APPLE CARPLAY!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid HYBRID-HEATED SEATS+APPLE CARPLAY!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10997525
  2. 10997525
  3. 10997525
  4. 10997525
  5. 10997525
  6. 10997525
  7. 10997525
  8. 10997525
  9. 10997525
  10. 10997525
  11. 10997525
  12. 10997525
  13. 10997525
  14. 10997525
  15. 10997525
  16. 10997525
  17. 10997525
  18. 10997525
  19. 10997525
  20. 10997525
  21. 10997525
  22. 10997525
  23. 10997525
  24. 10997525
Contact Seller

$26,694

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
105,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDBBRBE3LJ023240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Save on gas with this Corolla HYBRID! Features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID HYBRID SE NIGHTSHADE-ONLY 30,129 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota Camry HYBRID HYBRID SE NIGHTSHADE-ONLY 30,129 KMS! 30,129 KM $37,915 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum HYBRID PLATINUM-ONLY 8,632 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Crown Platinum HYBRID PLATINUM-ONLY 8,632 KMS! 8,632 KM $57,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE-ONE OWNER! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE-ONE OWNER! 116,945 KM $19,949 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,694

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla