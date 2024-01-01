$26,694+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid HYBRID-HEATED SEATS+APPLE CARPLAY!
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid HYBRID-HEATED SEATS+APPLE CARPLAY!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$26,694
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Save on gas with this Corolla HYBRID! Features: HEATED SEATS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 15 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Blueprint exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vandermeer Toyota
Vandermeer Toyota
Call Dealer
905-372-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437