<p>extra $600 for safety </p>

2012 Toyota Corolla

285,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

285,000KM
Used
VIN 2T1BU4EE4CC761679

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

extra $600 for safety 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2012 Toyota Corolla