2021 Mazda CX-30

61,325 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

GS

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

61,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131663
  • Stock #: U0862
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL5MM203765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

