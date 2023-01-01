$31,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2021 Mazda CX-30
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
61,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10131663
- Stock #: U0862
- VIN: 3MVDMBCL5MM203765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2