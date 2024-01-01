Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

16,095 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

16,095KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDL1MM212638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,095 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

2021 Mazda CX-30