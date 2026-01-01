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<p>The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD in elegant gray is an all-wheel-drive SUV that promises remarkable performance and handling in any condition. Its dynamic design is complemented by a spacious black interior that offers a perfect touch of sophistication and comfort. With the GT trim, experience luxurious features enhanced by the PACKAGE AA00, providing an exceptional driving experience.</p><p>The exterior of this Mazda CX-30 is fitted with stylish alloy wheels, while the sunroof/moonroof allows you to bask in natural light as you enjoy the open road. Inside, the leather seats, along with a leather/metal-look gear shifter and leatherette door trim insert, ensure a refined ambiance. Additional conveniences like heated mirrors, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort during those Canadian winters.</p><p>Cutting-edge technology is embedded throughout this vehicle. The backup camera, navigation system, and heads-up display provide vital driving aids. With features like adaptive cruise control and lane assist, enjoy a safer journey with advanced driver assistance systems. The smart device integration keeps you connected, while the satellite radio and Bluetooth connection deliver endless entertainment options.</p><p>If you're seeking an SUV that combines style, comfort, and profound practicality, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD is ideal for active families or anyone in need of an everyday vehicle with a touch of luxury. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to arrange your test drive or get more details about this impressive vehicle.</p>

2021 Mazda CX-30

132,045 KM

Details Description Features

$22,106

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14157745

2021 Mazda CX-30

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Contact Seller

$22,106

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,045KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDLXMM256668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26084A
  • Mileage 132,045 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD in elegant gray is an all-wheel-drive SUV that promises remarkable performance and handling in any condition. Its dynamic design is complemented by a spacious black interior that offers a perfect touch of sophistication and comfort. With the GT trim, experience luxurious features enhanced by the PACKAGE AA00, providing an exceptional driving experience.

The exterior of this Mazda CX-30 is fitted with stylish alloy wheels, while the sunroof/moonroof allows you to bask in natural light as you enjoy the open road. Inside, the leather seats, along with a leather/metal-look gear shifter and leatherette door trim insert, ensure a refined ambiance. Additional conveniences like heated mirrors, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort during those Canadian winters.

Cutting-edge technology is embedded throughout this vehicle. The backup camera, navigation system, and heads-up display provide vital driving aids. With features like adaptive cruise control and lane assist, enjoy a safer journey with advanced driver assistance systems. The smart device integration keeps you connected, while the satellite radio and Bluetooth connection deliver endless entertainment options.

If you're seeking an SUV that combines style, comfort, and profound practicality, the 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT AWD is ideal for active families or anyone in need of an everyday vehicle with a touch of luxury. Contact Cobourg Mazda today to arrange your test drive or get more details about this impressive vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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$22,106

+ taxes & licensing>

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2021 Mazda CX-30