Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

42,207 KM

Details Features

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7TT8NS175028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24112A
  • Mileage 42,207 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY GS | AFFORDABLE | RUNS GREAT for sale in Cobourg, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY GS | AFFORDABLE | RUNS GREAT 192,723 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 148,248 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT Crystal Blue / White leather |6SPD MANUAL TRANS for sale in Cobourg, ON
2021 Mazda Miata MX-5 GT Crystal Blue / White leather |6SPD MANUAL TRANS 15,828 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic