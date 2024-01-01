Menu
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

13,558 KM

SS - CONVERTIBLE - LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

13,558KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1366791108493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,558 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

