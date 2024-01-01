$CALL+ tax & licensing
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
SS - CONVERTIBLE - LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
SS - CONVERTIBLE - LEASE OPTIONS AVAILABLE
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
13,558KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1366791108493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,558 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
