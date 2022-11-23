2012 Kia Sportage

$9,490 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9368962

9368962 Stock #: 50D12-241896

50D12-241896 VIN: KNDPCCA29C7241896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 169,960 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.