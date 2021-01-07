Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Rogue

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jbeily Auto Sales

647-285-7433

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

647-285-7433

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6473899
  • Stock #: 720N
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV7DW107247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, AUTO, AWD, 2.5L ENGINE, LEATHER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAV, AM/FM/CD, USB, SUNROOF, NICE  TRUCK , EVERYTHING WORK. NO RUST NO ACCIDENT. 

2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED.

CALL OR TEXT TONY AT 647-285-7433

CALL OR TEXT ADAM AT 416-571-3707

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jbeily Auto Sales

2012 Volkswagen Pass...
 227,651 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Ranger FX4...
 223,407 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 LX
 164,796 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

Jbeily Auto Sales

8635 Keele St Unit 1, Concord, ON L4K 2N1

Call Dealer

647-285-XXXX

(click to show)

647-285-7433

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory