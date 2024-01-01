$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ferrari California
T (TWIN TURBOS) 2dr Conv
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 18,968 KM
Vehicle Description
*****2015 FERRARI CALIFORNIA T (TWIN TURBOS) Convertible*****
With the engine swap to A 3.8-litre V8 twin-scroll turbo replaces the old naturally-aspirated 4.3-litre V8. Power is up from 483bhp to 552bhp and torque has leapt by 250Nm to 755Nm.
#stopbygnl you deserve it
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
