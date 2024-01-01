Menu
*****2015 FERRARI CALIFORNIA T (TWIN TURBOS) Convertible*****

With the engine swap to A 3.8-litre V8 twin-scroll turbo replaces the old naturally-aspirated 4.3-litre V8. Power is up from 483bhp to 552bhp and torque has leapt by 250Nm to 755Nm.

 

#stopbygnl you deserve it

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

18,968KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN Zff77xja2f0211091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 18,968 KM

Vehicle Description

*****2015 FERRARI CALIFORNIA T (TWIN TURBOS) Convertible*****

With the engine swap to A 3.8-litre V8 twin-scroll turbo replaces the old naturally-aspirated 4.3-litre V8. Power is up from 483bhp to 552bhp and torque has leapt by 250Nm to 755Nm.

 

#stopbygnl you deserve it 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Directions Website Inventory
2015 Ferrari California