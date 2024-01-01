Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

123,275 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper

1.5LFWDAuto-StartLeatherPanoranicsunroofHeated

2015 MINI Cooper

1.5LFWDAuto-StartLeatherPanoranicsunroofHeated

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

123,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.

123,275km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features

Like; Leather, Heated Seats, FWD, Panoramic Sunroof, 

Multi-Media, Auto-Start and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

