Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

105,512 MI

Details Description Features

$38,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bruno's Cars Inc.

416-505-5890

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Reg Cab 119.0" SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Reg Cab 119.0" SLE

Location

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

416-505-5890

  1. 1686772475
  2. 1686772475
  3. 1686772475
  4. 1686772475
  5. 1686772475
  6. 1686772475
  7. 1686772475
  8. 1686772475
  9. 1686772475
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
105,512MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065099
  • VIN: 1GTN2MEC7HZ304329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 105,512 MI

Vehicle Description

Just traded by original owner.  Fully Loaded with every available option  including Z71.

Dealer serviced since new. Clean Carfax with recent Brakes and Tires.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bruno's Cars Inc.

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 62,954 MI
$42,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang Bo...
 21,300 KM
$51,600 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 32,163 KM
$49,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bruno's Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bruno's Cars Inc.

Bruno's Cars Inc.

540 Oster Lane Unit A, Concord, ON L4K 2C1

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-5890

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory