*****NOW available for Lease - 2018 BMW M3 sedan *****

8M93 - M3 SEDAN

Z0C-PREMIUM PACKAGE

ZHP- COMPETITION PACKAGE 

2MK- M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION 

2VZ- 19 INCH LT/ALY WHEELS, DOUBLE SPOKE 437M,B

4WL- CARBON FIBRE TRIM W/BLACK CHROME HIGHLIGHT

LKDA- SAKIR ORANGE EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER

Commercial leasing is our specialty.

2018 BMW M3

84,845 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M3

Sedan - COMPETITION PKG - CARBON FIBRE TRIM- CLEAN

2018 BMW M3

Sedan - COMPETITION PKG - CARBON FIBRE TRIM- CLEAN

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN Wbs8m9c56j5j78706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour SAKIR ORANGE EXT MERINO LEATHER
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,845 KM

Vehicle Description

*****NOW available for Lease - 2018 BMW M3 sedan *****

8M93 - M3 SEDAN

Z0C-PREMIUM PACKAGE

ZHP- COMPETITION PACKAGE 

2MK- M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION 

2VZ- 19 INCH LT/ALY WHEELS, DOUBLE SPOKE 437M,B

4WL- CARBON FIBRE TRIM W/BLACK CHROME HIGHLIGHT

LKDA- SAKIR ORANGE EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER

Commercial leasing is our specialty. 

905 738 3800 x 6343 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

