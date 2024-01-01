$59,999+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW M3
Sedan - COMPETITION PKG - CARBON FIBRE TRIM- CLEAN
2018 BMW M3
Sedan - COMPETITION PKG - CARBON FIBRE TRIM- CLEAN
Location
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
905-738-3800
Certified
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour SAKIR ORANGE EXT MERINO LEATHER
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,845 KM
Vehicle Description
*****NOW available for Lease - 2018 BMW M3 sedan *****
8M93 - M3 SEDAN
Z0C-PREMIUM PACKAGE
ZHP- COMPETITION PACKAGE
2MK- M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION
2VZ- 19 INCH LT/ALY WHEELS, DOUBLE SPOKE 437M,B
4WL- CARBON FIBRE TRIM W/BLACK CHROME HIGHLIGHT
LKDA- SAKIR ORANGE EXTENDED MERINO LEATHER
Commercial leasing is our specialty.
905 738 3800 x 6343
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Grande National Leasing
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Grande National Leasing
Grande National Leasing
8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4
Call Dealer
905-738-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-738-3800