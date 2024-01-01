Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Audi A5

70,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Audi A5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A5

Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

905-738-3800

  1. 1707866443
  2. 1707866445
  3. 1707866448
  4. 1707866450
  5. 1707866453
  6. 1707866455
  7. 1707866458
  8. 1707866460
  9. 1707866462
  10. 1707866464
  11. 1707866467
  12. 1707866468
  13. 1707866470
  14. 1707866471
  15. 1707866473
  16. 1707866477
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN Wauencf53ka019650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Grande National Leasing

Used 2015 Ferrari California T (TWIN TURBOS) 2dr Conv for sale in Concord, ON
2015 Ferrari California T (TWIN TURBOS) 2dr Conv 18,968 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon aka RUBIKONG - 392 4 Door 4x4 front winch for sale in Concord, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon aka RUBIKONG - 392 4 Door 4x4 front winch 2,975 KM $129,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4x4 81,500 KM $37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grande National Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grande National Leasing

Grande National Leasing

8201 Keele St, Unit #1, Concord, ON L4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

905-738-XXXX

(click to show)

905-738-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grande National Leasing

905-738-3800

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A5