2020 Kia Forte

47,257 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats Rear Cam Wireless Charger

2020 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats Rear Cam Wireless Charger

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,257KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026879
  • Stock #: M-2308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, only 47257 KM Canadian

Vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like Blind spot detection

Rear Cam,Heated Seats, apple & Android auto  and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

Not included in the price. As per safety regulations this vehicle is not

Certified and e-tested, Certification is available for $699

"Certification fee may vary".

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

