2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV Exclusive Package
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV Exclusive Package
Location
Manaf Auto Sales
555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8
416-904-6680
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M2481
- Mileage 7,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence
All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc.
This Stunning G-63 Black / Red just came in to our indoor showroom,
Only 7,800 KM One owner, Canadian vehicle, Clean Carfax.
Exellent condition with (PPF) Paint Protection Film at the front.
Runs and Drives like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like;
Heated Seats, Rear-Cam, Leather , Blind-Spot, 360" View Cameras.
Exclusive Package G-Class SUV and much more:
AMG Night Package (Solid & Metalic Paints). RG4 - 22" AMG,
Cross-Spoke Forged Wheels. G-Manufaktur Bengal Red / Black,
Nappa Leather Interior. Black Dinamica Headliner. Carboon Fiber Trim.
AMG Performance Steering Wheel (Nappa / Dinamica).
Car history will be provided at our dealership.
No Luxury Tax. HST and Licensing are not included in the price.
As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.
Certification is available for $995 "Certification fee may vary"
Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.
Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.
5 Years Mercedes Manufacture Warranty for Windshield and Unlimited Key Lost Protection.
FINANCING AVAILABLE*
WARRANTY AVAILABLE *
