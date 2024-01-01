Menu
<p>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence</p><p>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc. </p><p>This Stunning G-63 Black / Red just came in to our indoor showroom,</p><p>Only 7,800 KM One owner, Canadian vehicle, Clean Carfax.</p><p>Exellent condition with (PPF) Paint Protection Film at the front.</p><p>Runs and Drives  like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like;</p><p>Heated Seats, Rear-Cam, Leather , Blind-Spot, 360 View Cameras.</p><p>Exclusive Package G-Class SUV and much more:</p><p>AMG Night Package (Solid & Metalic Paints). RG4 - 22 AMG,</p><p>Cross-Spoke Forged Wheels. G-Manufaktur Bengal Red / Black,</p><p>Nappa Leather Interior. Black Dinamica Headliner. Carboon Fiber Trim.</p><p>AMG Performance Steering Wheel (Nappa / Dinamica).</p><p>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p>No Luxury Tax. HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p>Certification is available for $995 Certification fee may vary</p><p>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p>5 Years Mercedes Manufacture Warranty for Windshield and Unlimited Key Lost Protection.</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE *</p><p>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p>Thank You.</p><p> </p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

7,800 KM

Details Description Features

$259,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV Exclusive Package

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G 63 4MATIC SUV Exclusive Package

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$259,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M2481
  • Mileage 7,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class