2019 MINI Cooper

41,000 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 MINI Cooper

Cooper FWD

2019 MINI Cooper

Cooper FWD

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M-2339
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Manaf auto sales. UCDA member, buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales.

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom.

only 41,000km Canadian Vehicle, excellent Condition,

runs & drives like brand new.The car has a lot of features

Like; Leather, Navigation, Rear Camera, Heated Seats,

FWD, Sunroof, Rear Park Assist and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST, and Licensing are not included in the price.

Please call us and book your time to view/test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

