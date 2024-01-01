Menu
Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, Only 5814 KM Canadian

vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like,

Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

not included in the price. As per safety regulations this vehicle is not

Certified and e-tested, Certification is available for $699

Certification fee may vary.

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

2022 Toyota Corolla

5,814 KM

Details Description Features

$28,588

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla

LE 1.8L FWD Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE 1.8L FWD Sunroof Rear Cam Heated Seats

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,588

+ taxes & licensing

5,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 5,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom, Only 5814 KM Canadian

vehicle, excellent (SHOWROOM) condition, runs and drives just like

Brand new. The car has a lot of features Like,

Sunroof, Rear Cam, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership. HST, and Licensing are

not included in the price. As per safety regulations this vehicle is not

Certified and e-tested, Certification is available for $699

"Certification fee may vary".

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE*

WARRANTY AVAILABLE *

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

$28,588

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

2022 Toyota Corolla