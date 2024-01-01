2022 Toyota Prius

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Only 14225 KM Canadian vehicle/Ontario car, Good condition,</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Runs and Drives just like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Lane Keep Assist and much more.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Car history will be provided at our dealership.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>HST and Licensing are not included in the price.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Certification is available for $699 Certification fee may vary</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>WARRANTY AVAILABLE </p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Manaf Auto Sales Inc.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>555 North Rivermede Rd.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Concord, ON L4K 4G8</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;>Thank You.</p><p style=color: #444444; font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;> </p>

2022 Toyota Prius

14,225 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Toyota Prius

AWD-e Rear Cam Heated Seats Lane Keep Assist

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Prius

AWD-e Rear Cam Heated Seats Lane Keep Assist

Location

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

416-904-6680

  1. 1705792896
  2. 1705792900
  3. 1705792902
  4. 1705792904
  5. 1705792908
  6. 1705792911
  7. 1705792914
  8. 1705792918
  9. 1705792923
  10. 1705792928
  11. 1705792931
  12. 1705792935
  13. 1705792939
  14. 1705792943
  15. 1705792947
  16. 1705792951
  17. 1705792955
  18. 1705792959
  19. 1705792963
  20. 1705792967
  21. 1705792971
  22. 1705792975
  23. 1705792979
  24. 1705792983
  25. 1705792987
  26. 1705792991
  27. 1705792995
  28. 1705792999
  29. 1705793003
  30. 1705793007
  31. 1705793011
  32. 1705793015
  33. 1705793019
  34. 1705793023
  35. 1705793027
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
14,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Manaf auto sales Inc UCDA member buy with confidence 

All approved for financing at Manaf auto sales Inc 

New arrival just came to our indoor showroom,

Only 14225 KM Canadian vehicle/Ontario car, Good condition,

Runs and Drives just like brand new. The car has a lot of features Like

Heated Seats, Rear Cam, Lane Keep Assist and much more.

Car history will be provided at our dealership.

HST and Licensing are not included in the price.

As per safety regulations this vehicle is not certified and e-tested.

Certification is available for $699 "Certification fee may vary"

Please call us and book your time to view / test drive the car.

Our pleasure to see you in our indoor showroom. 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

Manaf Auto Sales Inc.

555 North Rivermede Rd.

Concord, ON L4K 4G8

For more details call or Text us @ Tel: (416) 904-6680

Visit our website @ www.manafautosales.com

Thank You.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Manaf Auto Sales

Used 2022 Toyota Prius AWD-e Rear Cam Heated Seats Lane Keep Assist for sale in Concord, ON
2022 Toyota Prius AWD-e Rear Cam Heated Seats Lane Keep Assist 14,225 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium Navigation Remote Starter Rear Ca for sale in Concord, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr Titanium Navigation Remote Starter Rear Ca 57,700 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai IONIQ Essential 1.6L FWD Hybrid Rear-Cam Heated-Seats for sale in Concord, ON
2019 Hyundai IONIQ Essential 1.6L FWD Hybrid Rear-Cam Heated-Seats 50,400 KM $24,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Manaf Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manaf Auto Sales

Manaf Auto Sales

555 North Rivermede Road, Concord, ON L4K 4G8

Call Dealer

416-904-XXXX

(click to show)

416-904-6680

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Manaf Auto Sales

416-904-6680

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Prius