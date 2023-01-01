Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $48,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 9 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10276683

10276683 Stock #: 20-976

20-976 VIN: 1FTEW1EP3LFC68008

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 100,989 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Tire Pressure Monitor Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

