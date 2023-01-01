Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

100,989 KM

Details Features

$48,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

  1. 1691517680
  2. 1691517679
  3. 1691517614
  4. 1691517678
  5. 1691517679
  6. 1691517677
  7. 1691517669
  8. 1691517663
  9. 1691517677
  10. 1691517664
  11. 1691517667
  12. 1691517675
  13. 1691517663
  14. 1691517614
  15. 1691517672
  16. 1691517614
  17. 1691517677
  18. 1691517659
  19. 1691517677
  20. 1691517677
  21. 1691517677
  22. 1691517672
  23. 1691517669
  24. 1691517658
  25. 1691517662
  26. 1691517671
  27. 1691517660
  28. 1691517611
  29. 1691517677
  30. 1691517679
  31. 1691517657
  32. 1691517680
  33. 1691517677
  34. 1691517675
  35. 1691517677
  36. 1691517671
  37. 1691517673
  38. 1691517668
  39. 1691517666
  40. 1691517672
  41. 1691517666
  42. 1691517661
  43. 1691517657
  44. 1691517652
  45. 1691517673
  46. 1691517665
  47. 1691517662
  48. 1691517651
  49. 1691517662
  50. 1691517669
  51. 1691517677
  52. 1691517670
  53. 1691517672
  54. 1691517657
  55. 1691517655
  56. 1691517679
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$48,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
100,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276683
  • Stock #: 20-976
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3LFC68008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

2020 Ford F-150 Lari...
 100,989 KM
$48,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 125,895 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 119,895 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors I

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory