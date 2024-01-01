Menu
<p><span style="background-color: rgb(245, 245, 245); color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">Rocker panels are rotted out. Power steering system inoperable. Airbag light on. Exhaust leak. </span></p>

2010 Ford F-150

132,071 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0

844-536-6987

132,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EV7AFA33575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,071 KM

Vehicle Description

Rocker panels are rotted out. Power steering system inoperable. Airbag light on. Exhaust leak.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Exterior

Running Boards
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Locking Tailgate

Safety

Vehicle Stability Control

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Single Owner Vehicle
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

