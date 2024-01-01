$3,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XTR
2010 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
Kenny U-Pull
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
132,071KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EV7AFA33575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,071 KM
Vehicle Description
Rocker panels are rotted out. Power steering system inoperable. Airbag light on. Exhaust leak.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Exterior
Running Boards
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Locking Tailgate
Safety
Vehicle Stability Control
Seating
Split Bench Seats
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Single Owner Vehicle
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ottawa
6650 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K0A 2P0
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Ford F-150