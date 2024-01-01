Menu
2020 Toyota Tacoma

45,039 KM

Details Features

$46,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

45,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0LX243975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

2020 Toyota Tacoma