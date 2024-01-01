$46,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Location
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$46,495
+ taxes & licensing
45,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0LX243975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,039 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
