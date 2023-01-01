$37,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Off Road
Location
Auto Searchers
3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9815281
- Stock #: 16TCM
- VIN: 5TFSZ5ANXGX010994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 61,818 KM
Vehicle Description
This low mileage Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road has only 61818kms. Features include air condition and heat, backup camera, fog lights, cruise control, heated seats, power windows, push button start, 4X4 Drive, four doors, trailer hitch, etc. Imaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax and no repainted panels. We included a photo of the Carfax (see last photo).
No admin fee and included an application of Krown Rust Control. HST/Licensing extra. Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer rating. We are a family owned and operated business serving Kanata/Stittsville for over 32 years.
