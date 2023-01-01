Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

61,818 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Auto Searchers

Sales: 613-297-5471

TRD Off Road

Location

Auto Searchers

3 Cedarow Ct., Stittsville, ON K2S 1V6

Sales: 613-297-5471

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

61,818KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815281
  • Stock #: 16TCM
  • VIN: 5TFSZ5ANXGX010994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 61,818 KM

Vehicle Description

This low mileage Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road has only 61818kms.  Features include air condition and heat, backup camera, fog lights, cruise control, heated seats, power windows, push button start, 4X4 Drive, four doors, trailer hitch, etc.  Imaculate non smoker interior, clean Carfax and no repainted panels.  We included a photo of the Carfax (see last photo).

 

No admin fee and included an application of Krown Rust Control.  HST/Licensing extra.  Come out and see why we have a 5 star customer rating.  We are a family owned and operated business serving Kanata/Stittsville for over 32 years.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

4X4 drive
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

