2022 Honda Civic
2022 Honda Civic
Location
Cornwall Honda
2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2
613-933-7558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rallye Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Every pre-owned vehicle Cornwall Honda gets must go through a rigorous 100-point safety inspection performed by our Honda-trained technicians.
Black Cloth.
Certified. Certification Program Details: The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program is a unique classification for Honda's Used Vehicles that is EXCLUSIVE to Honda Dealers.
This program offers:
* 7 years or 160km Powertrain Warranty from Original Registration Date
(Additional option to upgrade to Honda Plus, or transfers Existing Plus Warranty at No Charge)
* 100 Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection
- Performed by a Honda Factory Trained Technician
* Reconditioned to Honda Canada Standards
* Full Vehicle History Report includes CarFax Report and any available Maintenance/Repair Records
* Certified Used Vehicles Dealership Benefits
Optional Available Warranty
**Honda Certified Used**
Honda Canadas Certified Vehicles are the best second-hand cars to buy, due to these key features of the Honda Certified Used
7 Year / 160000 KM Limited Powertrain Factory Warranty
100 Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection
Reconditioned Vehicle to Honda Canada Standards
CarFax Vehicle History Report
Available Service History Report
Upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a
reduced price Preferred Financing through Honda Finance Services
Membership to myhonda.ca
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
