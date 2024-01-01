Menu
Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC

Certified. Certification Program Details: The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program is a unique classification for Hondas Used Vehicles that is EXCLUSIVE to Honda Dealers. This program offers: * 7 years or 160km Powertrain Warranty from Original Registration Date (Additional option to upgrade to Honda Plus, or transfers Existing Plus Warranty at No Charge) * 100 Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection - Performed by a Honda Factory Trained Technician * Reconditioned to Honda Canada Standards * Full Vehicle History Report includes CarFax Report and any available Maintenance/Repair Records

**Honda Certified Used** Honda Canadas Certified Vehicles are the best second-hand cars to buy, due to these key features of the Honda Certified Used Vehicle Program: 7 Year / 160000 KM Limited Powertrain Factory Warranty 100 Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection Reconditioned Vehicle to Honda Canada Standards CarFax Vehicle History Report Available Service History Report Upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a reduced price Preferred Financing through Honda Finance Services Membership to myhonda.ca . Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2022 Honda Civic

48,446 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport

Cornwall Honda

2660 Brookedale Ave, Cornwall, ON K6J 5Y2

613-933-7558

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,446KM
Used
VIN 2HGFE2F5XNH122914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rallye Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Red 2022 Honda Civic Sport FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Every pre-owned vehicle Cornwall Honda gets must go through a rigorous 100-point safety inspection performed by our Honda-trained technicians. This vehicle has received a (ADD SAFETY INFORMATION HERE)



At Cornwall Honda, we wouldnt let you leave our lot in a dirty vehicle, thats why our experienced, on-hand detailers are ready to take care of each vehicle sold. This is to ensure that your pre-owned vehicle looks as best as it possibly can. From steam cleaning all materials and fabrics to polishing any type of surface, we do it all!



Visit us at our dealership located at 2660 Brookdale Ave., Cornwall, ON.



Welcome to Cornwall Honda where we have been proudly serving the Cornwall and surrounding area since the early 1970s. Our team is committed to making this your best car-buying experience. One-stop shopping is a reality at Cornwall Honda. We have the vehicle that meets your needs. Located in beautiful Cornwall, just south of highway 401.



Cornwall Honda offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks-of-life in a professional, informative, and comfortable atmosphere. Our Finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.



CALL TODAY TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!!!!!



Black Cloth.



Certified. Certification Program Details: The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program is a unique classification for Honda's Used Vehicles that is EXCLUSIVE to Honda Dealers.



This program offers:

* 7 years or 160km Powertrain Warranty from Original Registration Date

(Additional option to upgrade to Honda Plus, or transfers Existing Plus Warranty at No Charge)



* 100 Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection

- Performed by a Honda Factory Trained Technician



* Reconditioned to Honda Canada Standards



* Full Vehicle History Report includes CarFax Report and any available Maintenance/Repair Records



* Certified Used Vehicles Dealership Benefits

- Increase your turn rate

- Increase Fixed Operations gross profit

- Increase Honda Plus Upgrade Penetration

- Increase Service Retention

- Increase Customer Retention



Optional Available Warranty



**Honda Certified Used**



Honda Canadas Certified Vehicles are the best second-hand cars to buy, due to these key features of the Honda Certified Used



Vehicle Program:



7 Year / 160000 KM Limited Powertrain Factory Warranty



100 Point Mechanical & Appearance Inspection



Reconditioned Vehicle to Honda Canada Standards



CarFax Vehicle History Report



Available Service History Report



Upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a



reduced price Preferred Financing through Honda Finance Services



Membership to myhonda.ca



.



Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 Honda Civic