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Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Cornwall, ON

2022 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle
14435836

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-698-3291

  1. 1784040086760
  2. 1784040087280
  3. 1784040087723
  4. 1784040088159
  5. 1784040088683
  6. 1784040089122
  7. 1784040089563
  8. 1784040090028
  9. 1784040090452
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 1C4HJXFN2NW117921

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

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613-698-XXXX

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613-698-3291

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$CALL

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Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-698-3291

2022 Jeep Wrangler