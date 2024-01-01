$118,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade
2023 Cadillac Escalade
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$118,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,887 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and command the road with this stunning 2023 Cadillac Escalade, proudly available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder diesel engine, seamlessly paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for a confident and smooth ride. With only 45,887km on the odometer, this Escalade is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.
Experience the epitome of comfort and convenience with this Cadillac's luxurious interior. Sink into the plush leather seats, adjust the heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort, and enjoy the premium sound system for an immersive audio experience. The Escalade is packed with safety features, including anti-lock brakes, blind spot monitoring, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, ensuring peace of mind for every journey.
Here are just a few of the features that make this Escalade stand out:
- Black exterior: Turn heads with this sleek and stylish exterior.
- Diesel engine: Enjoy power and efficiency with the robust diesel engine.
- Leather seats: Experience luxury at its finest with comfortable leather seating.
- Heated steering wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Premium sound system: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the high-quality audio system.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514