Step into luxury and command the road with this stunning 2023 Cadillac Escalade, proudly available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This black beauty boasts a powerful 6-cylinder diesel engine, seamlessly paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive for a confident and smooth ride. With only 45,887km on the odometer, this Escalade is practically brand new and ready for your next adventure.

Experience the epitome of comfort and convenience with this Cadillacs luxurious interior. Sink into the plush leather seats, adjust the heated steering wheel for ultimate comfort, and enjoy the premium sound system for an immersive audio experience. The Escalade is packed with safety features, including anti-lock brakes, blind spot monitoring, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags, ensuring peace of mind for every journey.

Here are just a few of the features that make this Escalade stand out:

Black exterior: Turn heads with this sleek and stylish exterior.
Diesel engine: Enjoy power and efficiency with the robust diesel engine.
Leather seats: Experience luxury at its finest with comfortable leather seating.
Heated steering wheel: Stay warm and comfortable even on the coldest days.
Premium sound system: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the high-quality audio system.

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$118,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,887KM
VIN 1GYS4FKT4PR289651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,887 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$118,888

+ taxes & licensing

