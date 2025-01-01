Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

12542282

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

LS

Location

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-923-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1JA6SH0C4210692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12B137
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Country Automotive

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
519-923-2886

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Country Automotive

519-923-2886

2012 Chevrolet Sonic