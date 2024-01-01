2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge

Menu
<p>2020 Autumn Ridge ~23 RLS  <span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: PT Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>This easy-to-tow trailer offers </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: PT Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>heated and enclosed underbelly and this industry leading feature allows for a longer camping season. Features include a PVC Roof Membrane, power tongue jack, and power awning with LED lighting and integrated speakers. Two Solar panels. Full kitchen with Furrion Oven, Refrigerator and Microwave. Large Prep station and plenty of counter space and storage. Easily sleeps 6 with a full bedroom suite, table bed and jackknife sofa. </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; font-family: PT Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;> Feel at home with this maximized living space in this compact travel trailer. Giving you comfort and space for the whole family!</span></p>

Location

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-938-8888

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1SABS0BN3L1BT5139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

