$26,995+ tax & licensing
2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge
23 RLS
2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge
23 RLS
Location
Country Automotive
772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
519-938-8888
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2020 Autumn Ridge ~23 RLS This easy-to-tow trailer offers heated and enclosed underbelly and this industry leading feature allows for a longer camping season. Features include a PVC Roof Membrane, power tongue jack, and power awning with LED lighting and integrated speakers. Two Solar panels. Full kitchen with Furrion Oven, Refrigerator and Microwave. Large Prep station and plenty of counter space and storage. Easily sleeps 6 with a full bedroom suite, table bed and jackknife sofa. Feel at home with this maximized living space in this compact travel trailer. Giving you comfort and space for the whole family!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Country Automotive
Email Country Automotive
Country Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-938-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-938-8888