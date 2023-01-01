$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2013 Toyota RAV4
XLE
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$19,995
- Listing ID: 9539929
- Stock #: 113552
- VIN: 2T3RFREVXDW113552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,649 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! Certification included!
This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features heated front seats, rear defrost, AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with a sunroof, backup camera and fog lights. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with AWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
