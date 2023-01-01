2013 Toyota RAV4

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 6 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9539929

9539929 Stock #: 113552

113552 VIN: 2T3RFREVXDW113552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 113552

Mileage 97,649 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features AWD Illuminated Visor Mirrors 12V outlet Aux in Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.