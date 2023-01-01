Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

97,649 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2013 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,649KM
Used
  VIN: 2T3RFREVXDW113552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!

This RAV4 is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features heated front seats, rear defrost, AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. It also comes with a sunroof, backup camera and fog lights. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with AWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota RAV4 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
AWD
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals

