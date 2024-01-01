Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years Equipped with *LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*AC*POWER WINDOWS* This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-b10115df-7fff-5618-2809-86aa98fd0ed3></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

133,940 KM

Details Description Features

$12,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11244896
  2. 11244896
  3. 11244896
  4. 11244896
  5. 11244896
  6. 11244896
  7. 11244896
  8. 11244896
  9. 11244896
  10. 11244896
  11. 11244896
  12. 11244896
  13. 11244896
  14. 11244896
  15. 11244896
  16. 11244896
  17. 11244896
  18. 11244896
  19. 11244896
  20. 11244896
  21. 11244896
  22. 11244896
  23. 11244896
  24. 11244896
  25. 11244896
  26. 11244896
  27. 11244896
  28. 11244896
  29. 11244896
  30. 11244896
  31. 11244896
Contact Seller

$12,359

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,940KM
Used
VIN 3VWLL7AJ1DM418751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,940 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years Equipped with *LEATHER*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*AC*POWER WINDOWS* This 2013 Volkswagen Jetta TDI will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 *1 Owner*NO ACCIDENTS* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLT-2 *1 Owner*NO ACCIDENTS* 114,000 KM $12,359 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 121,727 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring *No Accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Honda Odyssey Touring *No Accidents* 207,930 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta