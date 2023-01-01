Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

196,143 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

Work Truck Ext. Cab 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9497557
  2. 9497557
  3. 9497557
  4. 9497557
  5. 9497557
  6. 9497557
  7. 9497557
  8. 9497557
  9. 9497557
  10. 9497557
  11. 9497557
  12. 9497557
  13. 9497557
  14. 9497557
  15. 9497557
  16. 9497557
  17. 9497557
  18. 9497557
  19. 9497557
  20. 9497557
  21. 9497557
  22. 9497557
  23. 9497557
  24. 9497557
  25. 9497557
  26. 9497557
  27. 9497557
  28. 9497557
  29. 9497557
  30. 9497557
  31. 9497557
  32. 9497557
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,143KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497557
  • Stock #: 218501
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA5G1218501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 218501
  • Mileage 196,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AC and Power windows. This Colorado will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2018 Chevrolet Color...
 137,821 KM
$25,750 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 174,903 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 227,526 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory