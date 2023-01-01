2016 Chevrolet Colorado

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 1 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9497557

9497557 Stock #: 218501

218501 VIN: 1GCHSBEA5G1218501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 218501

Mileage 196,143 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.