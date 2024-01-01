Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *Air Conditioning*Power Windows* This RAM will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-2e4a8c64-7fff-6db6-ca13-abf485ece013></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2016 RAM 1500

219,564 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11256578
  2. 11256578
  3. 11256578
  4. 11256578
  5. 11256578
  6. 11256578
  7. 11256578
  8. 11256578
  9. 11256578
  10. 11256578
  11. 11256578
  12. 11256578
  13. 11256578
  14. 11256578
  15. 11256578
  16. 11256578
  17. 11256578
  18. 11256578
  19. 11256578
  20. 11256578
  21. 11256578
  22. 11256578
  23. 11256578
  24. 11256578
  25. 11256578
  26. 11256578
  27. 11256578
  28. 11256578
  29. 11256578
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
219,564KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KTXGG332733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,564 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with *Air Conditioning*Power Windows* This RAM will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $150 for new plates, $100 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 RAM 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD 153,292 KM $19,350 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT *No accidents* 190,267 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Touring *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Honda Civic Touring *No accidents* 263,246 KM $9,759 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500