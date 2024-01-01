Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER FOGS  KEY LESS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2010 Ford F-150

241,780 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150

4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW XLT XTR

2010 Ford F-150

4X4 4 DOOR SUPERCREW XLT XTR

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
241,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EVXAFD34747

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3215
  • Mileage 241,780 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS  LOCKS MIRRORS TOW PACKAGE BOX COVER FOGS  KEY LESS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player

BOX COVER

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2010 Ford F-150