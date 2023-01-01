Menu
2012 Chrysler 200

128,440 KM

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
LX

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

128,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9542749
  • Stock #: 3014
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB0CN203952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,440 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TETSE CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT  NEW TIRES  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

