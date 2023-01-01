$8,795+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
128,440KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9542749
- Stock #: 3014
- VIN: 1C3CCBAB0CN203952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,440 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TETSE CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS AM FM CD SAT NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
