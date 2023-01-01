$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford Escape
AWD XLT
2012 Ford Escape
AWD XLT
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9UD9D78CKC33049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,775 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW KM 4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS KEY LESS FOGS AM FM CD SAT PRICE NOR INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Additional Features
4 SNOW TIRE ON RIMS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2012 Ford Escape AWD XLT 94,775 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jetta S 106,250 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4X 4 DOOR 207,130 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Ford Escape