<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW KM  4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  KEY LESS FOGS AM FM CD SAT  PRICE NOR INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2012 Ford Escape

94,775 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1703195887
  2. 1703195890
  3. 1703195885
  4. 1703195892
  5. 1703195894
  6. 1703195894
  7. 1703195888
Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

94,775KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9UD9D78CKC33049

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,775 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA LOW KM  4 SNOW TIRES ON RIMS  A/C TILT CRUISE POWER SEAT WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED MIRRORS  KEY LESS FOGS AM FM CD SAT  PRICE NOR INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty Available

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

4 SNOW TIRE ON RIMS

