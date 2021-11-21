Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/21/2021 with an estimated $3589 of damage. On which a $3590 claim was made.

2018 Ford Escape

55,553 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Rearview Camera, Auto Stop/Start

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Rearview Camera, Auto Stop/Start

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,553KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GD2JUB88021

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

Reverse Camera

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
MyKey

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

HEATED WIPER PARK

Additional Features

AUTO STOP/START
Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad

