2012 Jeep Wrangler

254,650 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

254,650KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10509957
  • Stock #: 3105
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9CL213644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3105
  • Mileage 254,650 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS NAV AM FM CD SAT FOGS  HARD AND SOFT TOPS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

HARD AND SOFT TOPS

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-XXXX

705-322-6311

