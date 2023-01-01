$16,995+ tax & licensing
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
254,650KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10509957
- Stock #: 3105
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG9CL213644
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,650 KM
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS NAV AM FM CD SAT FOGS HARD AND SOFT TOPS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
HARD AND SOFT TOPS
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0