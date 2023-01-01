2012 Jeep Wrangler

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 4 , 6 5 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10509957

10509957 Stock #: 3105

3105 VIN: 1C4BJWEG9CL213644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3105

Mileage 254,650 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features HARD AND SOFT TOPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.